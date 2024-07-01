US predicts no 'fundamental change' after Iran election

2024-07-01
US predicts no &#39;fundamental change&#39; after Iran election
US predicts no 'fundamental change' after Iran election

The United States said Monday it expected no "fundamental change" from Iran no matter who wins the presidential election runoff and said it did not consider the first round free and fair.

"We have no expectation that these elections, and whatever the outcome might be, will lead to a fundamental change in Iran's direction or lead the Iranian regime to offer more respect for human rights and more dignity for its citizens," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

