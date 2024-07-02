200 candidates quit French runoff, aiming to block far right: AFP tally

2024-07-02 | 09:00



At least 200 candidates have stood down ahead of France's runoff election as President Emmanuel Macron and a left-wing coalition seek to block the far right, an AFP tally showed on Tuesday.

The rivals are hoping that tactical withdrawals ahead of the runoff on Sunday will prevent the far-right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen from winning an absolute majority of 289 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly.

World News

France

Candidates

Emmanuel Macron

Rivals

Elections

