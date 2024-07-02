News
200 candidates quit French runoff, aiming to block far right: AFP tally
World News
2024-07-02 | 09:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
200 candidates quit French runoff, aiming to block far right: AFP tally
At least 200 candidates have stood down ahead of France's runoff election as President Emmanuel Macron and a left-wing coalition seek to block the far right, an AFP tally showed on Tuesday.
The rivals are hoping that tactical withdrawals ahead of the runoff on Sunday will prevent the far-right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen from winning an absolute majority of 289 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly.
Reuters
World News
France
Candidates
Emmanuel Macron
Rivals
Elections
Next
Biden: Supreme Court presidential immunity ruling is 'dangerous precedent'
Houthis say: We carried out 4 military operations targeting 4 ships linked to US, UK, and Israel
Previous
