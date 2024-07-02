Democratic former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday it was "legitimate" to raise concerns over President Joe Biden's fitness for office after his dismal performance in a televised debate with Republican rival Donald Trump.



"I think it's a legitimate question to say, 'Is this an episode or is this a condition?'" Pelosi told MSNBC when asked about Biden, who frequently stumbled over his words and lost his train of thought in Thursday's debate -- exacerbating fears about his age and mental acuity.



AFP