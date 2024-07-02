Former US House Speaker Pelosi says 'legitimate' to question Biden's condition

World News
2024-07-02 | 12:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Former US House Speaker Pelosi says &#39;legitimate&#39; to question Biden&#39;s condition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Former US House Speaker Pelosi says 'legitimate' to question Biden's condition

Democratic former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday it was "legitimate" to raise concerns over President Joe Biden's fitness for office after his dismal performance in a televised debate with Republican rival Donald Trump.

"I think it's a legitimate question to say, 'Is this an episode or is this a condition?'" Pelosi told MSNBC when asked about Biden, who frequently stumbled over his words and lost his train of thought in Thursday's debate -- exacerbating fears about his age and mental acuity.

AFP

World News

United States

House Speaker

Joe Biden

Condition

LBCI Next
Russian envoy responds to Trump: Ukraine war cannot end in one day
Beryl now 'potentially catastrophic' Category 5 hurricane: US tracker
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-18

Putin vows to support North Korea against the United States

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-18

On LBCI, Antoine Habib unveils housing loan membership: Conditions for eligibility

LBCI
World News
2024-06-14

US says Putin cannot 'dictate' peace conditions to Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09

Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:21

Judge postpones Trump's New York sentencing to September 18

LBCI
World News
15:12

Biden 'knows how to come back' after poor debate

LBCI
World News
13:21

First Democratic US lawmaker calls on Biden to withdraw

LBCI
World News
12:05

Zelenskyy urges Orban to 'join' Kyiv's peace efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11

Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-23

Hamas says it holds Israeli colonel, reports of his death surfaced on October 7th

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22

White House: Palestinian state must be achieved through negotiations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
14:49

Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development

LBCI
Middle East News
06:31

Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Maya Noun to LBCI: Lebanon's restaurants ready for tourist season, emphasizing resilience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli Military Prepares for Next Phase in Gaza and Contingency Plans for Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More