Former US House Speaker Pelosi says 'legitimate' to question Biden's condition
World News
2024-07-02 | 12:20
Former US House Speaker Pelosi says 'legitimate' to question Biden's condition
Democratic former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday it was "legitimate" to raise concerns over President Joe Biden's fitness for office after his dismal performance in a televised debate with Republican rival Donald Trump.
"I think it's a legitimate question to say, 'Is this an episode or is this a condition?'" Pelosi told MSNBC when asked about Biden, who frequently stumbled over his words and lost his train of thought in Thursday's debate -- exacerbating fears about his age and mental acuity.
AFP
World News
United States
House Speaker
Joe Biden
Condition
