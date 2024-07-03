News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
33
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
33
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Harris says she's 'proud' to be Biden's running mate
World News
2024-07-03 | 01:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Harris says she's 'proud' to be Biden's running mate
US Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday she was "proud" to be Joe Biden's running mate, amid swirling speculation about the fate of the Democratic Party's White House ticket following Biden's dismal debate against Donald Trump.
The 59-year-old Harris has been cited as perhaps the most obvious candidate to replace the 81-year-old Biden should he decide to withdraw from the race, but she told CBS News: "I am proud to be Joe Biden's running mate."
"Joe Biden is our nominee. We beat Trump once and we're going to beat him again," Harris said.
AFP
World News
United States
Kamala Harris
Joe Biden
White House
Debate
Donald Trump
Next
1.3 million people affected by Bangladesh floods
Trump hush money sentencing delayed to September
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:38
Biden says he 'nearly fell asleep' during debate due to world travel
World News
00:38
Biden says he 'nearly fell asleep' during debate due to world travel
0
World News
15:12
Biden 'knows how to come back' after poor debate
World News
15:12
Biden 'knows how to come back' after poor debate
0
Breaking Headlines
11:30
Perspectives from Iran's Presidential Debate: Voter Turnout, Economic Challenges, and Policy Shifts
Breaking Headlines
11:30
Perspectives from Iran's Presidential Debate: Voter Turnout, Economic Challenges, and Policy Shifts
0
World News
2024-06-29
Trump faces backlash over 'Palestinian' remark during debate with Biden
World News
2024-06-29
Trump faces backlash over 'Palestinian' remark during debate with Biden
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:08
Germany arrests five over crimes against humanity in Syria
World News
04:08
Germany arrests five over crimes against humanity in Syria
0
World News
03:13
1.3 million people affected by Bangladesh floods
World News
03:13
1.3 million people affected by Bangladesh floods
0
World News
01:06
Trump hush money sentencing delayed to September
World News
01:06
Trump hush money sentencing delayed to September
0
World News
01:00
Three die in Mauritanian detention following post-election protests
World News
01:00
Three die in Mauritanian detention following post-election protests
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Al Jazeera condemns Israel's decision to close its offices, calling it a 'criminal act'
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Al Jazeera condemns Israel's decision to close its offices, calling it a 'criminal act'
0
Middle East News
2024-06-15
Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported
Middle East News
2024-06-15
Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
2
Sports News
16:03
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
Sports News
16:03
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
3
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
4
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
5
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
6
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
7
Lebanon News
05:12
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
Lebanon News
05:12
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
8
World News
00:04
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July
World News
00:04
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More