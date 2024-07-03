US Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday she was "proud" to be Joe Biden's running mate, amid swirling speculation about the fate of the Democratic Party's White House ticket following Biden's dismal debate against Donald Trump.



The 59-year-old Harris has been cited as perhaps the most obvious candidate to replace the 81-year-old Biden should he decide to withdraw from the race, but she told CBS News: "I am proud to be Joe Biden's running mate."



"Joe Biden is our nominee. We beat Trump once and we're going to beat him again," Harris said.



AFP