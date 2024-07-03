News
Suspected jihadist attack in Mali Monday killed more than 20 civilians
World News
2024-07-03 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Suspected jihadist attack in Mali Monday killed more than 20 civilians
An attack blamed on jihadists in central Mali killed more than 20 civilians on Monday, two officials from the provincial authority said, in the latest killings in the troubled Sahel region.
"At least 21 civilians have been killed" in the village of Djiguibombo, several dozen kilometers (miles) from the town of Bandiagara, one of the officials said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
AFP
World News
Jihadists
Mali
Attack
Civilians
Sahel
