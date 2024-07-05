Keir Starmer will be Britain's next prime minister with his centre-left Labour Party expected to win a huge majority in a parliamentary election, ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government by trouncing Rishi Sunak's party.



With many results still to be announced from Thursday's vote, center-left Labour has already won more than 326 of the 650 seats in parliament, with an exit poll suggesting it would capture about 410.



On a humiliating night for Sunak, the Conservatives have so far only won 70 and were predicted to suffer the worst performance in the party's long history with voters punishing them for a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals.



"Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken and they're ready for change, to end the politics of performance, a return to politics as public service," Starmer said after winning his seat in London.



"The change begins right here ... You have voted. It is now time for us to deliver."



Sunak conceded defeat and said he had called Starmer to congratulate him on his victory.



"Today power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides," he said after regaining his seat. "There is much to learn and reflect on and I take responsibility for the loss to the many good hardworking Conservative candidates ... I am sorry."



Despite his convincing victory, polls have suggested there is little enthusiasm for Starmer or his party, and he comes to power at a time when the country is facing a series of daunting challenges.



Britain's tax burden is set to hit its highest since just after World War Two, net debt is almost equivalent to annual economic output, living standards have fallen, and public services are creaking, especially the much cherished National Health Service which has been dogged by strikes.



He has already had to scale back some of Labour's more ambitious plans, such as its flagship green spending pledges, while he has promised not to raise taxes for "working people."



Much of the heavy damage to the Conservative support was inflicted by the right-wing populist Reform UK party, headed by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, who had campaigned strongly on curbing immigration.



Starmer has promised to scrap the Conservative's controversial policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda but will be under pressure himself to find a solution to stopping tens of thousands of people arriving across the Channel on small boats.



Within the Conservative party, the recriminations and debate over its future direction immediately began, with some saying its failure stemmed from abandoning the center ground while others argued Reform had won over voters who felt the party had deserted its roots.



Reform captured four seats, with Farage himself finally being elected to parliament at his eighth attempt, and won more votes than the Conservatives across swathes of the country.



"There is a massive gap on the center-right of British politics and my job is to fill it, and that's exactly what I'm going to do," a triumphant Farage said. "Believe me, folks, this is just the first step of something that is going to stun all of you."



