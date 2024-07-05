EU chief Michel hails 'historic' UK election win for Starmer

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday congratulated Keir Starmer on a "historic election victory" in Britain and said he looked forward to working with London under a Labour government.



"The EU and Britain are crucial partners, cooperating in all areas of mutual interest for our citizens," Michel said on X.

He added that he would see Starmer at a European Political Community summit to be held in Britain on July 18 "where we will discuss common challenges, including stability, security, energy and migration."



AFP