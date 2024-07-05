Rachel Reeves becomes first woman UK finance minister

World News
2024-07-05 | 10:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rachel Reeves becomes first woman UK finance minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Rachel Reeves becomes first woman UK finance minister

Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday appointed Rachel Reeves as finance minister, the first woman to hold the position in the country's history, following Labour's landslide election victory.

Reeves, 45, becomes chancellor of the exchequer having begun her career in banking.

AFP
 

World News

Britain

Keir Starmer

Rachel Reeves

UK

LBCI Next
UK's Labour sweeps to power with huge majority
China rejects Western calls for human rights reforms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:12

New UK PM Keir Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

LBCI
World News
00:51

UK's Keir Starmer: People of Britain have voted for change

LBCI
World News
03:00

Australian PM congratulates 'friend' Keir Starmer on UK election win

LBCI
World News
12:22

Russian attacks kill three, injure 20 in Ukraine's east

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:22

Russian attacks kill three, injure 20 in Ukraine's east

LBCI
World News
10:37

NATO chief Stoltenberg sidesteps questions on Biden's health

LBCI
World News
08:20

Hungary's Orban informed NATO of Moscow trip, not representing alliance: Stoltenberg says

LBCI
World News
08:12

New UK PM Keir Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03

US Envoy Amos Hochstein's Strategic Talks in Paris on Lebanon-Israel Border and Presidential Coordination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-04

Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at Israeli bases in response to commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh's assassination

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14

Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48

Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40

Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:28

Senior US official: Washington believes there is significant opportunity to reach agreement on hostages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More