Rachel Reeves becomes first woman UK finance minister
World News
2024-07-05 | 10:56
Rachel Reeves becomes first woman UK finance minister
Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday appointed Rachel Reeves as finance minister, the first woman to hold the position in the country's history, following Labour's landslide election victory.
Reeves, 45, becomes chancellor of the exchequer having begun her career in banking.
AFP
World News
Britain
Keir Starmer
Rachel Reeves
UK
World News
World News
0
World News
0
World News
World News
0
World News
0
World News
0
World News
0
News Bulletin Reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
0
Lebanon News
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Middle East News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
1
Lebanon News
2
Lebanon Economy
3
Lebanon News
4
News Bulletin Reports
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
7
News Bulletin Reports
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
