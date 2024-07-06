Biden states nobody 'more qualified' to win election than him

US President Joe Biden insisted Friday that no one is more qualified to lead the nation or defeat Donald Trump than he is, swatting away concerns over whether he can beat his Republican challenger in November.



Asked by ABC News in his first television interview since his disastrous debate performance if staying in the race against Trump might jeopardize Democrats holding on to the White House, Biden said: "I don't think anybody's more qualified to be president or win this race than me."



AFP