Biden states nobody 'more qualified' to win election than him

World News
2024-07-06 | 01:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden states nobody &#39;more qualified&#39; to win election than him
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden states nobody 'more qualified' to win election than him

US President Joe Biden insisted Friday that no one is more qualified to lead the nation or defeat Donald Trump than he is, swatting away concerns over whether he can beat his Republican challenger in November.

Asked by ABC News in his first television interview since his disastrous debate performance if staying in the race against Trump might jeopardize Democrats holding on to the White House, Biden said: "I don't think anybody's more qualified to be president or win this race than me."

AFP
 

World News

US

Joe Biden

Donald Trump

President

US Elections

LBCI Next
Ukrainian Air Force downs 24 out of 27 Russian drones
Russian attacks kill three, injure 20 in Ukraine's east
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

Donald Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime

LBCI
World News
2024-05-07

US President Joe Biden denounces antisemitism at Holocaust remembrance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03

US Envoy Amos Hochstein's Strategic Talks in Paris on Lebanon-Israel Border and Presidential Coordination

LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

Venezuelan president accepts proposal to restart direct US talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:12

Putin congratulates Iran's new president, hopes for closer ties

LBCI
World News
03:50

Russian authorities: Oil depots set on fire after drone attacks in south of the country

LBCI
World News
03:45

Armenia, US to carry joint military drills on July 15-24

LBCI
World News
01:34

Ukrainian Air Force downs 24 out of 27 Russian drones

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-02

Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-30

Yemen's Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10

Israel would allow around 150,000 Gaza residents to return north in potential truce: Reuters

LBCI
World News
03:50

Russian authorities: Oil depots set on fire after drone attacks in south of the country

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48

Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40

Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report

LBCI
Middle East News
00:07

Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections

LBCI
Sports News
15:55

Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More