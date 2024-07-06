Ukrainian Air Force downs 24 out of 27 Russian drones

World News
2024-07-06 | 01:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukrainian Air Force downs 24 out of 27 Russian drones
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukrainian Air Force downs 24 out of 27 Russian drones

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Saturday that air defense systems had downed 24 out of 27 Russian drones launched in an overnight attack.

It added that the drones were shot down over 12 regions across the country.

Reuters
 
 

World News

Ukraine

Air Force

Russia

Drones

LBCI Next
Armenia, US to carry joint military drills on July 15-24
Biden states nobody 'more qualified' to win election than him
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:19

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll 38,098

LBCI
World News
04:12

Putin congratulates Iran's new president, hopes for closer ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position

LBCI
World News
03:50

Russian authorities: Oil depots set on fire after drone attacks in south of the country

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:12

Putin congratulates Iran's new president, hopes for closer ties

LBCI
World News
03:50

Russian authorities: Oil depots set on fire after drone attacks in south of the country

LBCI
World News
03:45

Armenia, US to carry joint military drills on July 15-24

LBCI
World News
01:05

Biden states nobody 'more qualified' to win election than him

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-02

Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-30

Yemen's Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10

Israel would allow around 150,000 Gaza residents to return north in potential truce: Reuters

LBCI
World News
03:50

Russian authorities: Oil depots set on fire after drone attacks in south of the country

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48

Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40

Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report

LBCI
Middle East News
00:07

Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections

LBCI
Sports News
15:55

Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More