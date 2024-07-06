News
Ukrainian Air Force downs 24 out of 27 Russian drones
World News
2024-07-06 | 01:34
Ukrainian Air Force downs 24 out of 27 Russian drones
The Ukrainian Air Force said on Saturday that air defense systems had downed 24 out of 27 Russian drones launched in an overnight attack.
It added that the drones were shot down over 12 regions across the country.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Air Force
Russia
Drones
