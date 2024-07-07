Russian defense ministry: Iskanders destroy two Patriot launchers in Ukraine

Russian Iskander ballistic missiles destroyed two launchers for Patriot surface-to-air missile systems in Ukraine's Odesa region, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.



The attack took place in the area of the port of Yuzhne, the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, adding that a radar station was also destroyed.



It was no clear when the attack on the Patriot launchers took place. A video released on Telegram by the ministry shows daylight explosions on uninhabited land near a coastline, after zooming onto difficult to identify objects.



Reuters could not independently verify the Russian report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.



Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine's air force said that Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles, but it did not provide further details.



