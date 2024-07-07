News
Pope decries populists, warns democracy is in bad health
World News
2024-07-07 | 07:38
Pope decries populists, warns democracy is in bad health
Pope Francis denounced populist politics and what he called "the dross of ideology" on Sunday, warning that democracy was not in good shape in many parts of the world.
The 87-year-old pope was in the northeastern city of Trieste for a flying visit, his fourth trip within Italy in just over two months as he prepares for a 12-day journey across Asia in September, the longest of his papacy.
Speaking at an annual Roman Catholic convention on social affairs, Francis said many people felt excluded from democracy, with the poor and the weak left to fend for themselves.
"It is evident that democracy is not in good health in today's world," he said, denouncing polarization and partisanship.
"Ideologies are seductive. Some people compare them to the Pied Piper of Hamelin. They seduce you, but they lead you to deny yourself," he said, referring to a fairy tale where a rat catcher uses his magic powers to steal away a town's children.
He said the "crisis of democracy" afflicted various nations, but did not give any specific examples.
Reuters
