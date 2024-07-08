Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold face-to-face talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow on Monday, the Kremlin said.



Modi is due to arrive in the Russian capital later in the day for a two-day state visit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing that Putin and Modi would meet informally in the evening and have the opportunity to talk "with a free agenda one-on-one."



A top Indian official said last week that fixing India's trade imbalance with Russia and securing the discharge of Indian citizens who were misled into fighting in the Ukraine war would be among Modi's top priorities in Moscow.





Reuters