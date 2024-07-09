Flooding in northern Bangladesh displaces 40,000 people

2024-07-09 | 05:22
Flooding in northern Bangladesh displaces 40,000 people
Flooding in northern Bangladesh displaces 40,000 people

Flooding in Bangladesh has swept away homes and shut schools, displacing tens of thousands of people, the disaster and relief ministry said on Tuesday, and a forecast for more heavy rain over the next few days is expected to worsen the situation.

Some 40,000 people are taking refuge at government shelters and more than 600 medical teams have been formed to treat flood victims, the ministry said.

Television footage showed inundated roads, broken bridges and dams, as well as villagers wading through knee-deep water. Farmers also had to rescue cattle from the gushing waters.


World News

Flood

Bangladesh

School

Disaster

