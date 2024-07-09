Zelenskyy: Modi's Moscow visit 'devastating' for peace efforts

2024-07-09 | 06:17
Zelenskyy: Modi&#39;s Moscow visit &#39;devastating&#39; for peace efforts
Zelenskyy: Modi's Moscow visit 'devastating' for peace efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday slammed a visit to Russia by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that coincided with a deadly Russian strike on a Kyiv children's hospital.

"It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day," Zelenskyy wrote in a message on social media.

