Don't wait for November to aid Ukraine, Zelenskyy urges in Washington

World News
2024-07-10 | 00:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Don&#39;t wait for November to aid Ukraine, Zelenskyy urges in Washington
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Don't wait for November to aid Ukraine, Zelenskyy urges in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US political leaders in Washington on Tuesday not to wait for the outcome of America's November presidential election to move forcefully to aid his country against Russia's invasion.

"Everyone is waiting for November. Americans are waiting for November, in Europe, Middle East, in the Pacific, the whole world is looking towards November and, truly speaking, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin awaits November too," Zelenskyy said, speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on the eve of the NATO summit.

"It is time to step out of the shadows, to make strong decisions ... to act and not to wait for November or any other month."

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

United States

Washington

President

Election

Russia

LBCI Next
South Korea President: North Korea-Russia arms trade a global threat
France's Bruni-Sarkozy charged over 2007 election funding scandal: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:15

South Korea President: North Korea-Russia arms trade a global threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:55

Kataeb Party backs opposition roadmap amid presidential election urgency

LBCI
World News
2024-07-09

Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks

LBCI
World News
2024-07-08

Russian strikes on Ukraine 'particularly shocking:' UN chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:35

Russian attack on Odesa region kills two, damages port

LBCI
World News
04:09

Beijing hopes Saudi Public Investment Fund expands operations in the city

LBCI
World News
03:20

China says launches probe into EU foreign subsidy investigations

LBCI
World News
02:25

At least 18 killed as bus collides with tanker in India

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10

Ireland intends to recognize a Palestinian state

LBCI
World News
2024-06-03

Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-23

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,598

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More