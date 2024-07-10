News
Don't wait for November to aid Ukraine, Zelenskyy urges in Washington
World News
2024-07-10 | 00:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Don't wait for November to aid Ukraine, Zelenskyy urges in Washington
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US political leaders in Washington on Tuesday not to wait for the outcome of America's November presidential election to move forcefully to aid his country against Russia's invasion.
"Everyone is waiting for November. Americans are waiting for November, in Europe, Middle East, in the Pacific, the whole world is looking towards November and, truly speaking, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin awaits November too," Zelenskyy said, speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on the eve of the NATO summit.
"It is time to step out of the shadows, to make strong decisions ... to act and not to wait for November or any other month."
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Washington
President
Election
Russia
