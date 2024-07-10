Kremlin: We will respond if Britain allows Ukraine to strike Russia with British weapons

2024-07-10 | 05:46
Kremlin: We will respond if Britain allows Ukraine to strike Russia with British weapons
Kremlin: We will respond if Britain allows Ukraine to strike Russia with British weapons

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia will respond if Britain allows Ukraine to strike his country with British weapons.

Bloomberg reported that newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated that Ukraine could use British Storm Shadow missiles to strike military targets inside Russia.

Peskov stated that this would be a reckless escalatory step.

Reuters

