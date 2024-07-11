Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms

World News
2024-07-11 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms

A report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Time is running out for Joe Biden to decide whether he will continue in the election race. This statement comes from Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives and a close ally of Biden, adding new pressure on him as he navigates his challenging path toward the elections.

Biden's faltering performance in the famous debate with his staunch rival, Donald Trump, also prompted Senator Peter Welch from Vermont to openly call for the president to withdraw from the race. This makes Welch the first Democratic senator, following eight representatives before him, to express concern about Biden's ability to defeat Trump.

Furthermore, George Clooney, Hollywood star and prominent fundraiser for Biden, expressed his concerns in an op-ed published in the New York Times. Clooney stated, "Despite Biden's many victories, he cannot win his battle against time," pointing out that the 81-year-old president is not the same as he was in 2020.

Should Biden heed these calls and withdraw, Vice President Kamala Harris is considered his logical successor. If she wins, Harris would become the first woman to hold the presidency. Harris has the backing of influential figures like Representative Jim Clyburn, and a poll conducted by Data for Progress revealed that 39% of Democrats prefer her as an alternative candidate.

However, Harris would need to choose a strong running mate to boost her chances against Trump. As the Democratic Party faces these internal debates and external pressures, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining the party's strategy for the 2024 elections. The final answer will come at the ballot boxes.
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Elections

Biden

US

Trump

LBCI Next
British Government: Starmer and Biden discussed situation in Israel, Gaza, and Ukraine
Russia criticizes Armenia's cooperation with NATO
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-05

Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28

Disastrous Debate Between Biden and Trump Sparks Democratic Division

LBCI
World News
2024-06-28

US presidential debate: Biden delivers uneven performance amid Trump's barrage of falsehoods

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32

Erdogan says Biden, US complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:04

Kremlin says US missiles in Germany signal Cold War

LBCI
World News
14:42

Zelensky's 'assured' Ukraine will one day enter NATO

LBCI
World News
12:59

Sudan's warring parties meet in Geneva for talks aiming at ceasefires

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:34

White House hopes US to wind down Gaza pier operations in relatively short order

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-29

Pedro Sanchez stays on as Spain's prime minister after considering quitting

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-10

Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-10

Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
02:46

Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12

Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35

Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40

US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More