Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms

A report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Time is running out for Joe Biden to decide whether he will continue in the election race. This statement comes from Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives and a close ally of Biden, adding new pressure on him as he navigates his challenging path toward the elections.



Biden's faltering performance in the famous debate with his staunch rival, Donald Trump, also prompted Senator Peter Welch from Vermont to openly call for the president to withdraw from the race. This makes Welch the first Democratic senator, following eight representatives before him, to express concern about Biden's ability to defeat Trump.



Furthermore, George Clooney, Hollywood star and prominent fundraiser for Biden, expressed his concerns in an op-ed published in the New York Times. Clooney stated, "Despite Biden's many victories, he cannot win his battle against time," pointing out that the 81-year-old president is not the same as he was in 2020.



Should Biden heed these calls and withdraw, Vice President Kamala Harris is considered his logical successor. If she wins, Harris would become the first woman to hold the presidency. Harris has the backing of influential figures like Representative Jim Clyburn, and a poll conducted by Data for Progress revealed that 39% of Democrats prefer her as an alternative candidate.



However, Harris would need to choose a strong running mate to boost her chances against Trump. As the Democratic Party faces these internal debates and external pressures, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining the party's strategy for the 2024 elections. The final answer will come at the ballot boxes.