Russia accuses South Korea of blackmail and threatening to arm Ukraine

2024-07-12 | 10:04
Russia accuses South Korea of blackmail and threatening to arm Ukraine
Russia accuses South Korea of blackmail and threatening to arm Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused South Korea on Friday of blackmail and issuing threats regarding the possibility of supplying Ukraine with weapons.

In late June, the South Korean National Security Advisor said that Seoul might consider providing weapons to Ukraine following the signing of a mutual defense agreement between North Korea and Russia in the event of war.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters, "Regrettably, Seoul's foreign policy adopts NATO's narrative, resorting to blackmail and threats, which are unacceptable to sovereign states."

Reuters

