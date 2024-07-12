Finland passes law to block migrants crossing from Russia

Finland's parliament passed a law on Friday granting border guards the power to block asylum seekers crossing from Russia, after more than 1,300 people arrived in the country, forcing Helsinki to close its border.



Finland has accused neighboring Russia of weaponising migration by encouraging scores of migrants from countries such as Syria and Somalia to cross the border, an assertion the Kremlin denies.



Helsinki believes Moscow is promoting the crossings in retaliation for Finland joining NATO, which backs Ukraine against Russia's invasion.



The right-wing government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said the bill is vital to stop future arrivals, despite the law being at odds with Finland's international human rights commitments.



"This is a strong message to Russia, a strong message to our allies that Finland takes care of its own security, we take care of the security of the EU border," Orpo told a press conference after the vote.



More than 1,300 asylum seekers crossed over from Russia since last summer but there had been no new arrivals since March until Thursday.





