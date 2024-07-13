Argentina declares Hamas 'international terrorist organization'

World News
2024-07-13
High views
0min
Argentina declares Hamas 'international terrorist organization'

Argentina has declared the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas an "international terrorist organization" over its October 7 assault in Israel and an "extensive history of attacks," the presidency announced.

"The Hamas group has been declared by the Argentine state as an international terrorist organization," the office of President Javier Milei, who presents himself as a close ally of Israel, said in a statement Friday night.

AFP

