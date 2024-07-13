Pakistan's Imran Khan to remain in jail

2024-07-13 | 10:11
Pakistan&#39;s Imran Khan to remain in jail
Pakistan's Imran Khan to remain in jail

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his third wife were acquitted on charges of marrying unlawfully by a Pakistan court on Saturday, yet he will not be freed after authorities issued fresh orders to arrest him.

The ruling came a day after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won more seats in parliament, ramping up pressure on the country's fragile ruling coalition which is grappling to stabilize a broken economy.

The couple were sentenced to seven years in February when a court found them guilty of breaking Islamic law by failing to observe the required interval between the divorce from a previous marriage of Bushra Khan, also known as Bushra Bibi, and her marriage to Khan.

They had filed an appeal against their convictions.

"Both the appellants are acquitted of the charges," said an order by the appeal court seen by Reuters.

"They are directed to be released forthwith if not required to be detained in any other case."

It said the prosecution failed to prove its case against the couple.


Reuters

World News

Pakistan

Imran Khan

Jail

