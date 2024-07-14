Melania Trump says rally shooter a 'monster'

World News
2024-07-14 | 10:41
High views
Melania Trump says rally shooter a &#39;monster&#39;
0min
Melania Trump says rally shooter a 'monster'

Melania Trump said Sunday that a gunman who opened fire at a Donald Trump rally was a "monster," as she condemned the assassination attempt in which the Republican presidential candidate was injured.

"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion -- his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration," Melania Trump said in a statement shared on X.

World News

Melania Trump

Shooter

Donald Trump

Rally Campaign

Assassination

Download now the LBCI mobile app
