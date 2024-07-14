News
Melania Trump says rally shooter a 'monster'
World News
2024-07-14 | 10:41
Melania Trump says rally shooter a 'monster'
Melania Trump said Sunday that a gunman who opened fire at a Donald Trump rally was a "monster," as she condemned the assassination attempt in which the Republican presidential candidate was injured.
"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion -- his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration," Melania Trump said in a statement shared on X.
pic.twitter.com/IGIWzL6SMJ
— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP)
July 14, 2024
AFP
World News
Melania Trump
Shooter
Donald Trump
Rally Campaign
Assassination
