US Secret Service 'fully prepared' to ensure Republican convention safe

The US Secret Service insisted Sunday the agency is "fully prepared" to maintain security at the Republican National Convention, and that it was not changing its protocols even after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.



"We're fully prepared and have a comprehensive security plan in place, and we're ready to go," Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, the Secret Service's RNC Coordinator, told reporters, expressing confidence that the event will be protected by the "highest level security."



AFP