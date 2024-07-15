Polls open in Rwanda presidential and parliamentary elections: AFP journalists

Polling stations opened across Rwanda for presidential and parliamentary elections, AFP journalists saw, with the African nation's leader Paul Kagame set to cruise to victory and extend his iron-fisted rule for another five years.



Nine million Rwandans will cast their ballot across 2,433 polling stations, which opened around 7:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) and are set to close at 3:00 p.m. (1300 GMT).



AFP