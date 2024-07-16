Russia needs to understand what Zelenskyy means by 'peace summit': Kremlin

Russia first needs to understand what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy means when he says "peace summit" before accepting any invitation to talks, the Kremlin said Tuesday.



"The first peace summit was not a peace summit at all. So perhaps it is necessary to first understand what he means," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Zvezda news outlet after Zelenskyy said Russia "should" take part in a second peace summit on the conflict.



AFP