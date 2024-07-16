News
France's Macron accepts resignation of government
World News
2024-07-16 | 12:28
France's Macron accepts resignation of government
France's President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's government, which will now remain only in a caretaker capacity, the presidency said.
It will "handle day-to-day business until a new government is named," the Elysee Palace said after Macron's centrist alliance was beaten in snap parliamentary polls earlier this month.
AFP
World News
France
Emmanuel Macron
Gabriel Attal
Palestinians can't sue over Biden's support of Israel in Gaza war: Court
