US laments China's decision to suspend arms talks

2024-07-17 | 14:35
US laments China's decision to suspend arms talks

The United States on Wednesday said it regretted China's decision to halt bilateral negotiations on nuclear non-proliferation and arms control over Washington's weapons sales to Taiwan, saying it undermined "strategic stability."

"That step they have taken is unfortunate," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

AFP
 

