EU chief Ursula von der Leyen calls for 'strong Europe' during 'period of deep anxiety'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday advocated for a "strong Europe" in a "period of deep anxiety and uncertainty" as she seeks EU lawmakers' approval for a second term.



"I'm convinced that Europe, a strong Europe, can rise to the challenge," she said during a speech in the European Parliament.



"I will never accept that demagogues and extremists destroy our European way of life, and I stand here today ready to lead the fight with all the democratic forces in this house."



AFP