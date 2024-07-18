EU chief Ursula von der Leyen calls for 'strong Europe' during 'period of deep anxiety'

2024-07-18 | 03:42
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen calls for &#39;strong Europe&#39; during &#39;period of deep anxiety&#39;
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen calls for 'strong Europe' during 'period of deep anxiety'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday advocated for a "strong Europe" in a "period of deep anxiety and uncertainty" as she seeks EU lawmakers' approval for a second term.

"I'm convinced that Europe, a strong Europe, can rise to the challenge," she said during a speech in the European Parliament. 

"I will never accept that demagogues and extremists destroy our European way of life, and I stand here today ready to lead the fight with all the democratic forces in this house."

AFP
 

