Ryanair says facing disruption on 'global IT outage'

Irish airline Ryanair said Friday that it was experiencing network disruption due to a "global third-party outage" amid a wave of technical glitches around the world.



"We're currently experiencing disruption across the network due to a global third-party IT outage which is out of our control. We advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure time," the Dublin-based carrier said in a statement posted on X.



AFP