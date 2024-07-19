CrowdStrike CEO: Recent update issue isolated and resolved, no security incident

CrowdStrike announced that it is actively assisting customers affected by a defect found in a recent content update for Windows hosts.



The company confirmed that Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted by this issue.



In a post on X by George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, he emphasized that this is not a security incident or cyberattack.



"The issue has been identified, isolated, and a fix has been deployed," Kurtz stated.



CrowdStrike has directed customers to the support portal for the latest updates and assured continuous updates on their website.



The company also recommends that organizations ensure communication with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels to avoid any misinformation.



"Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers," Kurtz added.

