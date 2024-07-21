Germany working on a defense modernization strategy

2024-07-21
Germany working on a defense modernization strategy
Germany working on a defense modernization strategy

The German government is drawing up a paper aimed at revamping the country's defense industry, a spokesperson for the Economy Ministry said on Sunday, without providing additional details.

"I can confirm that the government is working on the strategy paper for the modernization of the defense and security industry. It is being developed in several departments," the spokesperson said, confirming an earlier Handelsblatt report.

Handelsblatt reported that the strategy paper would include clauses that would allow an accelerated approval of the construction of arms factories in Germany, including the shortening of deadlines and limiting the possibility of objections by citizens' initiatives.

Germany's three-way coalition is planning to adopt the paper in August, Handelsblatt said.

The news about the revamped defense modernization push comes shortly after German defense firm Rheinmetall, and Italian peer Leonardo,  earlier this month agreed to form a joint venture to produce tanks and other land defense systems.

Reuters

World News

Germany

Modernization

Strategy

Economy Ministry

Government

