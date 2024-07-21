US President Biden Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection, Citing Best Interests of Party and Country

US President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will not seek reelection, citing the best interests of his party and the nation.



The US President delivered a heartfelt message, highlighting the significant progress made under his administration over the past three and a half years.



"Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation," Biden stated. "Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We've made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans."



Biden underscored key achievements, including providing critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances, passing the first gun safety law in 30 years, appointing the first African American woman to the Supreme Court, and enacting the most significant climate legislation in history.



"America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today," he declared. "I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people."



Reflecting on the challenges faced during his presidency, Biden expressed gratitude for the collective resilience of the American people. "Together, we overcame a once-in-a-century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We've protected and preserved our Democracy. And we've revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world."



Acknowledging the gravity of his decision, Biden said, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."



The President announced he would address the United States later this week to provide more details about his decision.



In his message, he also expressed his deepest gratitude to those who have supported his reelection efforts, thanking Vice President Kamala Harris for her partnership and the American people for their faith and trust.



Biden concluded with a message of unity and hope: "I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."