Algeria agrees to pardon writer Boualem Sansal: Presidency

12-11-2025 | 08:29
Algeria agrees to pardon writer Boualem Sansal: Presidency
Algeria agrees to pardon writer Boualem Sansal: Presidency

Algeria has accepted a German proposal to pardon French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, the presidency said Wednesday, adding that he was being transferred to Germany for medical treatment after a year in detention.

After German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged Algeria to free the 81-year-old writer, "the president of the republic decided to respond positively to the request of the esteemed president of the friendly Federal Republic of Germany", the presidency said in a statement.

The statement said Germany "will be in charge of the transfer and treatment" of Sansal, who suffers from prostate cancer according to his family.

