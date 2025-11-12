Algeria agrees to pardon writer Boualem Sansal: Presidency

Algeria has accepted a German proposal to pardon French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, the presidency said Wednesday, adding that he was being transferred to Germany for medical treatment after a year in detention.



After German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged Algeria to free the 81-year-old writer, "the president of the republic decided to respond positively to the request of the esteemed president of the friendly Federal Republic of Germany", the presidency said in a statement.



The statement said Germany "will be in charge of the transfer and treatment" of Sansal, who suffers from prostate cancer according to his family.



AFP