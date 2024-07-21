US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election

In a pivotal announcement, President Joe Biden has declared that he will not accept the Democratic nomination for the upcoming 2024 presidential election, choosing instead to concentrate fully on his presidential duties for the remainder of his term.

"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden stated. "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made."

In a significant move, President Biden expressed his unwavering support for Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential race. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year."

The President called for unity within the Democratic Party to defeat the Republican nominee. "Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," Biden urged.

This announcement comes amid growing anticipation and sets the stage for an intense political battle in the upcoming election. Vice President Harris, now with Biden's endorsement, is positioned to lead the Democratic charge in the race for the White House.