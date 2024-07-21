US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election

World News
2024-07-21 | 14:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election

In a pivotal announcement, President Joe Biden has declared that he will not accept the Democratic nomination for the upcoming 2024 presidential election, choosing instead to concentrate fully on his presidential duties for the remainder of his term.

 

"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden stated. "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made."

 

In a significant move, President Biden expressed his unwavering support for Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential race. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year."

 

The President called for unity within the Democratic Party to defeat the Republican nominee. "Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," Biden urged.

 

This announcement comes amid growing anticipation and sets the stage for an intense political battle in the upcoming election. Vice President Harris, now with Biden's endorsement, is positioned to lead the Democratic charge in the race for the White House.

World News

President

Biden

Endorses

Kamala

Harris

Election

LBCI Next
Netanyahu to meet Biden on Tuesday in Washington: PM's office
US advises against travel to Bangladesh due to 'civil unrest'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:50

US President Biden Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection, Citing Best Interests of Party and Country

LBCI
World News
2024-07-12

Biden insists he is staying in presidential race, mixes Harris with Trump

LBCI
World News
2024-07-20

US President Biden fundraisers on hold, July donations plummet: Reuters sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-20

Tunisia president states he will seek new term in October elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:06

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
World News
13:50

US President Biden Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection, Citing Best Interests of Party and Country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Trump's Michigan rally: Focus on swing states and Arab-American voters

LBCI
World News
07:35

Germany working on a defense modernization strategy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-16

Trump supporters see his escape from death as God's work

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-07-09

Europe's latest Ariane 6 rocket launches for first time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida

LBCI
World News
2024-07-16

IMF maintains 2024 global growth forecast at 3.2%

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:06

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
13:50

US President Biden Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection, Citing Best Interests of Party and Country

LBCI
World News
14:17

US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

Israeli attack on Lebanese Army outpost injures two soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
02:47

Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples

LBCI
Middle East News
07:47

Houthis say death toll rises to six in Israeli strike on port

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More