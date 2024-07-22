More than 500 arrested in Bangladesh capital over violence

2024-07-22 | 02:57
More than 500 arrested in Bangladesh capital over violence
More than 500 arrested in Bangladesh capital over violence

More than 500 people, including some opposition leaders, have been arrested so far over days of clashes in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka sparked by protests against job quotas, police said Monday.

"At least 532 people have been arrested over the violence," Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Faruk Hossain told AFP. "They include some BNP leaders," he added, referring to the opposition Bangladesh National Party.

