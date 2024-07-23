EU cancels Hungary meeting due to Ukraine war stance

World News
2024-07-23 | 00:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU cancels Hungary meeting due to Ukraine war stance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
EU cancels Hungary meeting due to Ukraine war stance

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, stripped Hungary on Monday of its role as host of an EU foreign ministers meeting in a sign of widespread anger in the bloc at Budapest's overtures to Russia about the war in Ukraine.

Borrell said the meeting planned for Budapest in late August would now take place in Brussels after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Moscow and Beijing without EU backing and his government branded EU policy as "pro-war."

"We have to send a signal, even if it is a symbolic signal," Borrell told reporters in Brussels after a last meeting of EU foreign ministers before the summer break.

At Monday's meeting, many EU foreign ministers voiced strong condemnation of Budapest's stance directly to their Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, according to officials.

"This was very clear and was reiterated in a way that left no room for doubt," Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said.

Many EU countries consider Hungary to be too close to Moscow, undermining EU efforts to isolate Russia politically and diplomatically over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Hungary says it is trying to bring peace to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Borrell said Budapest should be branding Russian President Vladimir Putin "pro-war", not the European Union.

"If you want to talk about the war party, talk about Putin," he said.

Anticipating the move before it was announced on Monday, Szijjarto branded Borrell's decision "childish."

"I really don't want to offend anyone, but it's probably a kindergarten-level debate," he told reporters.

Borrell said there had been no consensus among EU members over whether to attend the meeting - planned for Aug. 28-29 - and a gathering of defense ministers afterward.

He said he opted to switch both meetings to Brussels given that a majority of countries wanted to send a signal to Hungary.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said he had proposed holding the foreign ministers meeting in Ukraine, but Hungary voted against the proposal.

Reuters

World News

European Union

Josep Borrell

Hungary

Budapest

Russia

War

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Palestinian factions agree to end divisions after talks in China
Harris closes in on nomination with delegates secured
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

Former Russian president says Ukraine joining NATO would mean war

LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

Russia, Ukraine to exchange 90 prisoners of war on Wednesday: Bloomberg

LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

Russian envoy responds to Trump: Ukraine war cannot end in one day

LBCI
World News
2024-06-26

UAE succeeds in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:02

Death toll from Ethiopia landslide rises to 146

LBCI
World News
03:27

Bangladesh arrest total passes 2,500: AFP tally

LBCI
World News
02:21

Russian air attack damages critical infrastructure in Sumy region, Ukraine

LBCI
World News
01:21

At least 26 killed in attack on central Mali village

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-21

Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

HSBC names Georges Elhedery as next chief executive

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:34

Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay

LBCI
Middle East News
05:55

Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Hostages forum says two captives killed while held by Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
World News
15:05

Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:13

Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More