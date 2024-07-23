Russian air attack damages critical infrastructure in Sumy region, Ukraine

World News
2024-07-23 | 02:21
High views
Russian air attack damages critical infrastructure in Sumy region, Ukraine
Russian air attack damages critical infrastructure in Sumy region, Ukraine

A Russian air attack damaged critical infrastructure facilities in the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties in the attack, the region's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app. It did not say what infrastructure was damaged.

Ukraine's air force said on Telegram that its air defense systems destroyed seven out of the eight drones that Russia launched overnight.

Russia also launched a Kh-69 guided air missile, the air force said, but added that as a result of its forces' countermeasures, the missile "did not reach its target." It did not provide further details.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Attack

Infrastructure

Sumy

Ukraine

War

Missiles

