Russian air attack damages critical infrastructure in Sumy region, Ukraine

A Russian air attack damaged critical infrastructure facilities in the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.



According to preliminary information, there were no casualties in the attack, the region's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app. It did not say what infrastructure was damaged.



Ukraine's air force said on Telegram that its air defense systems destroyed seven out of the eight drones that Russia launched overnight.



Russia also launched a Kh-69 guided air missile, the air force said, but added that as a result of its forces' countermeasures, the missile "did not reach its target." It did not provide further details.



Reuters