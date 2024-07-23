Death toll from Ethiopia landslide rises to 146

The death toll from a landslide in southern Ethiopia has risen to at least 146, a local official said Tuesday, warning the number could increase.



"The number of dead from the sudden landslide that happened in Geze-Gofa district of Gofa zone has passed 146," a statement from the Gofa zone Communications Affairs Department said, quoting local official Habtamu Fetena, who warned, "the number of dead could increase."



AFP