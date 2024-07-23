Death toll from Ethiopia landslide rises to 146

2024-07-23 | 04:02
Death toll from Ethiopia landslide rises to 146
Death toll from Ethiopia landslide rises to 146

The death toll from a landslide in southern Ethiopia has risen to at least 146, a local official said Tuesday, warning the number could increase.

"The number of dead from the sudden landslide that happened in Geze-Gofa district of Gofa zone has passed 146," a statement from the Gofa zone Communications Affairs Department said, quoting local official Habtamu Fetena, who warned, "the number of dead could increase."

AFP

World News

Ethiopia

Geze

Gofa

Landslide

Death Toll

