Democratic leaders in US Congress endorse Kamala Harris

World News
2024-07-23 | 13:19
High views
Democratic leaders in US Congress endorse Kamala Harris
0min
Democratic leaders in US Congress endorse Kamala Harris

The two Democratic leaders in the US Congress endorsed Kamala Harris for president on Tuesday, after she secured the backing of most of her party to take on Donald Trump in November's presidential election.

"Now that the process has played out from the grassroots, bottom up, we are here today to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint press conference with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

AFP
 

