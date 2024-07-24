US Senator Bob Menendez resigns after corruption conviction

World News
2024-07-24 | 00:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Senator Bob Menendez resigns after corruption conviction
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
US Senator Bob Menendez resigns after corruption conviction

US Senator Bob Menendez submitted his resignation on Tuesday in the aftermath of his conviction on corruption charges, including bribery and acting as an agent for Egypt's government, bowing to pressure from fellow Democrats to give up the job.

"I will be resigning from my office as the United States Senator from New Jersey, effective on the close of business on Aug. 20, 2024," Menendez's letter, which was seen by Reuters, said.

"While I fully intend to appeal the jury's verdict, all the way and including to the Supreme Court, I do not want the Senate to be involved in a lengthy process that will detract from its important work," the letter added.

Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will appoint a replacement for Menendez, who has represented New Jersey in the Senate since 2006 and served as chairman of the influential Foreign Relations Committee before giving up that post after being charged last year.

Murphy said in a statement he had received the letter but did not provide details on when he would finalize a decision for naming Menendez's temporary replacement. A spokesperson for Murphy did not reply to a request for details about the timing of the decision.

Menendez, 70, was found guilty on July 16 by a jury in Manhattan federal court on all 16 criminal counts he faced - also including obstruction of justice, wire fraud, and extortion - after a nine-week trial. Two co-defendants also were convicted.

A message referring to the letter was read aloud on the Senate floor on Tuesday afternoon.

The case centered on what prosecutors called bribery schemes in which the senator and his wife, Nadine Menendez, accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold bars, and car and mortgage payments from three businessmen. 

In exchange, Menendez steered billions of dollars in US aid to Egypt and tried to influence the criminal prosecutions of two of the businessmen, prosecutors said. Menendez plans to appeal.

US District Judge Sidney Stein has set Menendez's sentencing for Oct. 29, a week before the Nov. 5 election in which he is running as an independent in a bid for another six-year term in the Senate, but is considered a long shot to win.

Menendez's resignation will temporarily reduce the Democratic majority in the Senate to 50-49 until Murphy's appointee is sworn in to finish what remains of Menendez's current six-year term, which ends in January. Democratic US Representative Andy Kim is running for the seat in November and is favored to win in Democratic-leaning New Jersey.

Reuters

World News

United States

Senator

Bob Menendez

Resignation

Conviction

Corruption

Charges

Bribery

Egypt

LBCI Next
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
Chad returns 157 nationals detained in Libya
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-23

Senator to preside over Netanyahu's Congress speech

LBCI
World News
2024-07-19

Russia's conviction of Gershkovich 'politically motivated': Berlin

LBCI
World News
2024-07-19

WSJ condemns Russia's 'disgraceful, sham conviction' of US reporter

LBCI
World News
2024-07-18

Russia jails ex-US paratrooper for 13 years on drugs charges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:52

Several dead, pilot rescued after Nepal plane crash

LBCI
World News
02:25

Trump's campaign files complaint against Harris taking over Biden's campaign funds

LBCI
World News
01:50

International aircraft crashes in Australia military exercise, pilot safe

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-08

Yellen: US will not accept Chinese imports ruining new industries

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets UN envoy, discusses UNIFIL mandate renewal and Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-21

Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles

LBCI
World News
2024-07-18

Attacker injures one police officer in central Paris attack: French Interior Minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:43

Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29

Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization

LBCI
World News
08:22

Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:46

Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI

LBCI
World News
11:35

July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU Climate Monitor

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04

At least 39,090 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More