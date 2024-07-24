News
Hunger affected around 9% of world population in 2023: UN
World News
2024-07-24 | 08:02
Hunger affected around 9% of world population in 2023: UN
Conflict, economic turbulence and extreme weather scuppered efforts to curb hunger last year, with around nine percent of the world's population affected, UN agencies said on Wednesday.
About 733 million people may have faced hunger in 2023, a level that has held steady for three years after a steep rise following the Covid-19 pandemic, they said in a report.
AFP
World News
Conflict
Economy
Hunger
United Nations
World Population
