Hunger affected around 9% of world population in 2023: UN

World News
2024-07-24 | 08:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hunger affected around 9% of world population in 2023: UN
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hunger affected around 9% of world population in 2023: UN

Conflict, economic turbulence and extreme weather scuppered efforts to curb hunger last year, with around nine percent of the world's population affected, UN agencies said on Wednesday.

About 733 million people may have faced hunger in 2023, a level that has held steady for three years after a steep rise following the Covid-19 pandemic, they said in a report.

AFP

World News

Conflict

Economy

Hunger

United Nations

World Population

LBCI Next
Scholz: Berlin has not made a decision to stop supplying weapons to Israel
Kenya's Ruto unveils cabinet lineup with four opposition figures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-23

IMF: Lebanon's crisis deepens amid Gaza conflict spillovers, says 'fragile' economy struggles with refugee crisis, internal displacement

LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

Civilians suffering horrendous violence in Sudan conflict

LBCI
World News
2024-07-18

White House: "We are deeply concerned about Sudanese conflict and condemn those involved''

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-18

Netanyahu and Military Leaders Agree on Philadelphi Corridor Amidst Gaza Conflict Disputes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:21

White House: Netanyahu to meet separately with Biden and Harris on Thursday

LBCI
World News
08:38

Ten migrants drown in Panama river: Border police

LBCI
World News
08:31

Russia exceeds its production quota under OPEC+ agreement in June and commits to compliance in July

LBCI
World News
08:21

Iran convenes German envoy over closure of Islamic centre for alleged Hezbollah support

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase

LBCI
Middle East News
02:16

Iraq's Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Eilat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Race Against Time: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Hostage Crisis

LBCI
World News
2024-07-11

British Government: Starmer and Biden discussed situation in Israel, Gaza, and Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29

Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:46

Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges

LBCI
World News
11:35

July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU Climate Monitor

LBCI
World News
13:49

Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race, Reuters/Ipsos poll uncovers: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More