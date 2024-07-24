FBI affirms shooter who tried to kill Trump Googled details on JFK assassination

FBI affirms shooter who tried to kill Trump Googled details on JFK assassination

The man who tried to kill former President Donald Trump conducted online research about how Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated former President John F. Kennedy, FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers on Wednesday.

In testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Wray said that starting around July 6, Thomas Crooks "became very focused on President Trump and his rally" and conducted a Google search which asked, "how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?"

