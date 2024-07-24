News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
FBI affirms shooter who tried to kill Trump Googled details on JFK assassination
World News
2024-07-24 | 12:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
FBI affirms shooter who tried to kill Trump Googled details on JFK assassination
The man who tried to kill former President Donald Trump conducted online research about how Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated former President John F. Kennedy, FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers on Wednesday.
In testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Wray said that starting around July 6, Thomas Crooks "became very focused on President Trump and his rally" and conducted a Google search which asked, "how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?"
Reuters
World News
US
Donald Trump
Lee Harvey Oswald
Assassination
John F. Kennedy
FBI
Next
Taiwan braces for Typhoon Gaemi, cancels flights
Harris bashes Trump over 'fear and hate' at her first campaign rally
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-14
FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally
World News
2024-07-14
FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally
0
World News
2024-07-14
FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump
World News
2024-07-14
FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-16
Trump's miraculous return: From assassination attempt to Republican National Convention
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-16
Trump's miraculous return: From assassination attempt to Republican National Convention
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15
Attempted Trump assassination: Safety concerns heightened as FBI investigates shooter's motives
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15
Attempted Trump assassination: Safety concerns heightened as FBI investigates shooter's motives
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:09
Israeli PM Netanyahu calls for demilitarized, deradicalized post-war Gaza
World News
15:09
Israeli PM Netanyahu calls for demilitarized, deradicalized post-war Gaza
0
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
0
World News
14:30
Netanyahu says 'confident' in efforts to free hostages
World News
14:30
Netanyahu says 'confident' in efforts to free hostages
0
World News
14:03
Fox News suggests Trump-Harris debate on Sept. 17
World News
14:03
Fox News suggests Trump-Harris debate on Sept. 17
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
0
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:26
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
Lebanon News
07:26
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
2
Lebanon News
09:36
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
Lebanon News
09:36
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
3
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
4
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
6
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th
7
Middle East News
02:16
Iraq's Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Eilat
Middle East News
02:16
Iraq's Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Eilat
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More