Train sabotage won't impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor
World News
2024-07-26 | 07:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Train sabotage won't impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor
Sabotage crippling France's high-speed TGV rail network will have "no impact on the ceremony" opening the Paris Olympics on Friday evening, the city's Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.
The "unacceptable" sabotage "does not affect the transport network" in the French capital, Hidalgo said, speaking to reporters in Spanish after meeting Spain's King Felipe VI.
AFP
World News
Olympics
Paris
Train
Sabotage
TGV
France
Next
Bangladesh student protest leaders taken by police: Hospital staff
Italy appoints ambassador to Syria to 'turn spotlight' on country
Previous
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
