Train sabotage won't impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor

World News
2024-07-26 | 07:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Train sabotage won&#39;t impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Train sabotage won't impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor

Sabotage crippling France's high-speed TGV rail network will have "no impact on the ceremony" opening the Paris Olympics on Friday evening, the city's Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.

The "unacceptable" sabotage "does not affect the transport network" in the French capital, Hidalgo said, speaking to reporters in Spanish after meeting Spain's King Felipe VI.

AFP

World News

Olympics

Paris

Train

Sabotage

TGV

France

LBCI Next
Bangladesh student protest leaders taken by police: Hospital staff
Italy appoints ambassador to Syria to 'turn spotlight' on country
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:09

Multiple Paris-London Eurostar trains cancelled after French rail sabotage

LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

Macron says 'France is ready' to host the Paris Olympics

LBCI
World News
2024-06-10

IOC President: Political turmoil in France will not affect Paris Olympics

LBCI
World News
11:37

France’s train network hit by arson attacks hours before Olympic ceremony

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:37

France’s train network hit by arson attacks hours before Olympic ceremony

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months

LBCI
World News
10:21

Macron welcomes world leaders ahead of Olympics ceremony

LBCI
World News
10:17

European medicines watchdog rejects new Alzheimer's drug

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-19

Putin says treaty with North Korea provides 'mutual assistance' in case of aggression

LBCI
World News
2024-05-29

Berlin: Agreements on how Ukraine can use Western weapons are confidential

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-22

Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Netanyahu's Postponement of Qatar Delegation Sparks Outrage in Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23

Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House

LBCI
World News
06:12

Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for 'security reasons'

LBCI
World News
00:55

Harris urges Netanyahu to alleviate Gaza's suffering: 'I will not be silent'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More