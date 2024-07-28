News
US, Japan slam China's 'destabilizing actions' in South China Sea
World News
2024-07-28 | 03:43
US, Japan slam China's 'destabilizing actions' in South China Sea
The United States and Japan hit out Sunday at China's "destabilizing actions" in the South China Sea, accusing Beijing of "threatening and provocative activities" following high-level talks in Tokyo.
China's "destabilizing actions in this region include unsafe encounters at sea and in the air, efforts to disrupt other countries' offshore resources exploitation, as well as the dangerous use of Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels," according to a joint statement issued in Tokyo.
AFP
World News
United States
Japan
China
Destabilizing
South China Sea
