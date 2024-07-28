Polls open in Venezuela presidential election: AFP

Polls opened in Venezuela Sunday as Western officials called for a fair election between President Nicolas Maduro and rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia after the incumbent's threat of a "bloodbath" if he loses, which polls suggest is likely.



Around 21 million people are registered to vote in the once wealthy petro-state that saw GDP drop 80 percent in a decade, pushing more than seven million of its 30 million citizens to emigrate.



AFP