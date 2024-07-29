France leaning towards far-left suspects behind rail sabotage

World News
2024-07-29
High views
France leaning towards far-left suspects behind rail sabotage
France leaning towards far-left suspects behind rail sabotage

France is leaning towards the likelihood that far-left extremists were behind last week's sabotage of the country's SNCF rail network - which coincided with the Olympic Games opening ceremony - said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

"We have identified the profiles of several people," Darmanin told France 2 TV regarding the hunt for those saboteurs. He added that the saboteurs' mode of operation bore the hallmarks of far-left extremists.

