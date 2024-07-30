News
Algeria says withdraws ambassador to France over W.Sahara rift
World News
2024-07-30 | 10:12
Algeria says withdraws ambassador to France over W.Sahara rift
Algeria said Tuesday it was withdrawing its ambassador to France over French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that Rabat's plan for Western Saharan autonomy within Morocco was the "only" solution to the dispute.
"The Algerian diplomatic representation in France is now the responsibility of a charge d'affaires," the Algerian foreign ministry was quoted as saying by the official news agency APS.
The ministry denounced Macron's statement as a "step that no other French government had taken before."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Algeria
France
Emmanuel Macron
Rabat
Western Saharan
