Mogadishu beach attack toll rises to at least 32

World News
2024-08-03 | 04:59
High views
Mogadishu beach attack toll rises to at least 32
0min
Mogadishu beach attack toll rises to at least 32

At least 32 people have been killed and scores wounded following a suicide bombing and gun attack at a popular beach in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said Saturday.

"More than 32 civilians died in this attack, and about 63 others were wounded, some of them critically," police spokesman Abdifatah Adan Hassan told reporters, increasing the initial death toll from seven.

AFP
 

