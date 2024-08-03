Harris campaign dismisses Trump 'games' on debate date

World News
2024-08-03 | 10:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Harris campaign dismisses Trump &#39;games&#39; on debate date
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Harris campaign dismisses Trump 'games' on debate date

US Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign on Saturday dismissed Donald Trump's announcement that he was willing to debate her on the conservative Fox News network after he declined to participate in a previously scheduled debate on ABC.

"Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out," her campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement. "He needs to stop playing games and attend the debate he already committed to on Sept 10."

AFP

World News

Kamala Harris

Campaign

Donald Trump

Debate

President

Election

LBCI Next
US to deploy more warships, fighter jets to Middle East: Pentagon
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election

LBCI
World News
00:20

Kamala Harris ensures Democratic presidential nomination

LBCI
World News
2024-08-02

US recognizes Maduro's opponent as winner in Venezuela's presidential election

LBCI
World News
2024-07-28

Polls open in Venezuela presidential election: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:20

Bangladesh protest leader says PM must resign, 'face trial'

LBCI
World News
04:59

Mogadishu beach attack toll rises to at least 32

LBCI
World News
04:06

Russian drone attack impairs infrastructure in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region

LBCI
World News
02:14

Seven killed in Mogadishu beach attack: Police says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-02

Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-17

Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:46

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More