News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Harris campaign dismisses Trump 'games' on debate date
World News
2024-08-03 | 10:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Harris campaign dismisses Trump 'games' on debate date
US Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign on Saturday dismissed Donald Trump's announcement that he was willing to debate her on the conservative Fox News network after he declined to participate in a previously scheduled debate on ABC.
"Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out," her campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement. "He needs to stop playing games and attend the debate he already committed to on Sept 10."
AFP
World News
Kamala Harris
Campaign
Donald Trump
Debate
President
Election
Next
US to deploy more warships, fighter jets to Middle East: Pentagon
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
World News
2024-07-21
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
0
World News
00:20
Kamala Harris ensures Democratic presidential nomination
World News
00:20
Kamala Harris ensures Democratic presidential nomination
0
World News
2024-08-02
US recognizes Maduro's opponent as winner in Venezuela's presidential election
World News
2024-08-02
US recognizes Maduro's opponent as winner in Venezuela's presidential election
0
World News
2024-07-28
Polls open in Venezuela presidential election: AFP
World News
2024-07-28
Polls open in Venezuela presidential election: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:20
Bangladesh protest leader says PM must resign, 'face trial'
World News
10:20
Bangladesh protest leader says PM must resign, 'face trial'
0
World News
04:59
Mogadishu beach attack toll rises to at least 32
World News
04:59
Mogadishu beach attack toll rises to at least 32
0
World News
04:06
Russian drone attack impairs infrastructure in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region
World News
04:06
Russian drone attack impairs infrastructure in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region
0
World News
02:14
Seven killed in Mogadishu beach attack: Police says
World News
02:14
Seven killed in Mogadishu beach attack: Police says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
0
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-17
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'
Lebanon News
2024-06-17
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:46
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
Lebanon News
00:46
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
2
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
3
Lebanon News
09:03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
Lebanon News
09:03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
4
Lebanon News
06:11
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
Lebanon News
06:11
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
5
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats
7
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars
8
Lebanon News
04:26
Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported
Lebanon News
04:26
Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More